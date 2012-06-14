(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 14 James Giddens, the trustee
liquidating MF Global's broker-dealer unit, said on
Thursday he has reached an agreement for CME Group to
return $130 million to former commodity customers of the failed
brokerage.
The accord must be reviewed by the bankruptcy court and will
only be implemented after approval, Giddens said in a statement.
"In total, the agreement provides for the disposition of
over $175 million in MFGI property currently held or controlled
by CME Group," the statement said.
The $130 million will be split between customers trading on
domestic and foreign exchanges, he said.
CME did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last week, Giddens said he was in negotiations to recover
$175 million controlled by CME, which was MF Global's primary
regulator.
A hearing on the agreement is scheduled for July 11.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Bernadette Baum)