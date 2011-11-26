* Louis Freeh appointment subject to court approval
* Freeh's firm also involved with Penn State, SATs
Nov 25 Former FBI director Louis Freeh was
appointed trustee in the MF Global MFGLQ.PK bankruptcy case
on Friday, days after he was hired to lead an independent probe
into a sex abuse scandal at Penn State University.
Freeh, also a former judge, was appointed by the United
States trustee for the region, according to a court document.
The move is subject to court approval.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 31, after
$6.3 billion in risky bets on European sovereign debt spooked
investors and an attempt to sell the firm failed.
U.S. regulators and Justice Department officials have been
investigating the firm's sudden collapse and trying to locate
around $1.2 billion in customer funds.
Former MF Global Chief Executive Jon Corzine is expected to
testify at a congressional hearing next month, a committee aide
said Friday. [ID:N1E7AO1I3]
Freeh was FBI director from 1993 to 2001. Earlier this
week, his risk management firm was hired to run a review into
Penn State's handling of sex abuse claims against a former
football coach. His firm has also in recent months conducted a
probe into cheating on the SAT academic exams.
