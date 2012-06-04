* Giddens recommends fund to guarantee futures customers
WASHINGTON, June 4 Futures customers should have
access to a fund that guarantees their accounts up to a certain
threshold, the trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd
said in a report on Monday.
The report by James Giddens to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan gives an update on his efforts to recover up to $1.6
billion in missing customer funds, lost in MF Global's final
days in October.
The report also makes recommendations to avoid a repeat of
the chaos following the major brokerage firm's collapse,
including a "modest protection fund" that would help futures
customers in the event of a similar bankruptcy.
"A fund capped at a relatively low dollar amount per
customer would suffice to make these customers whole very
quickly even in a case with a shortfall the size of" MF
Global's, Giddens said in the report. More than three quarters
of the firm's customers had claims below $100,000, he said.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, after investors
and customers became rattled over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt and downgrades by credit rating
agencies, resulting in a liquidity crunch.
The bankruptcy and the missing funds have been the focus of
several congressional hearings and are under investigation by
federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation
and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
None of the firm's employees have been formally accused of
wrongdoing.
A futures fund might be modeled on the Securities Investor
Protection Corp, which guarantees customer securities
investments up to $500,000.
"We have insurance funds for customers who put money in
banks; we have it for folks investing in stocks," Bart Chilton,
a Democratic CFTC commissioner, said in an email. "It makes
sense to have insurance for futures customers, too."
Chilton has advocated for the creation of such a fund for
futures customers in the past.
Giddens also recommended that the CFTC beef up requirements
for segregation of customer funds traded on foreign exchanges to
match those that apply to U.S exchange-traded funds.
He asked the CFTC to clarify that all customer assets be
segregated from the broker's funds, regardless of whether they
are invested at home or overseas.
Further, Giddens recommended that a firm's officers and
directors be held "civilly liable" for events such as a
shortfall in commodities funds segregation.
Giddens made similar recommendations when he testified
before the Senate Banking Committee in April.
MORE REFORMS
The CFTC has sped up efforts to finalize rules mandated by
the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law and approved others
aimed at easing fears of futures customers still jittery after
MF Global's collapse.
Earlier this year, the CFTC approved rules that would
require companies such as mutual funds that invest in
commodities to register with the CFTC.
Another would restrict the investment of futures customer
funds, and a third protects cleared swaps customer contracts and
collateral.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler has also ordered an extensive
review of how futures brokerages are regulated by the agency.
Republicans lawmakers have pledged their support for
boosting consumer protections but have declined to give specific
examples.
"I will work with regulators and customers to strengthen the
safeguards around customer accounts and to make sure those
responsible are held accountable," Republican Senator Pat
Roberts, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee
which oversees the CFTC, said in an email.
In an interview, Representative Randy Neugebauer, who heads
a House Financial Services subcommittee investigating the
collapse of MF Global, said he would turn to potential reforms
once his subcommittee completed its report, due in July.
"What we want to do, is make sure we understand completely
what transpired, so that when we start moving forward to restore
the confidence back into this process, we only fix what is
broken," he said.
A CFTC spokesman declined to comment.
