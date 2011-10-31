LONDON Oct 31 LCH.Clearnet said on Monday futures broker MF Global in Britain remained a member in good standing, a spokeswoman for the London clearing house said on Monday.

"As far as we are concerned they are a member in good standing," the spokeswoman said.

The London Metal Exchange also said MF Global remained a member and continued to trade on the exchange.

"We're monitoring the situation. LCH is still clearing their business and they're still members of the LME," an LME spokeswoman said.

MF Global Holdings Ltd , the futures broker run by former Goldman Sachs chief Jon Corzine, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States on Monday after a tentative deal with a buyer fell apart.

