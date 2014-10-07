Oct 7 Asset manager MFS Investment Management said it hired Madeline Forrester from AXA Investment Managers to head its institutional business in UK, effective Oct. 1.

Forrester will be based in London and report to David Mace, senior managing director, EMEA, with MFS Institutional Advisors Inc.

MFS said Forrester will also be a part of the global DC strategy team and will manage the London-based UK institutional team.

At AXA, Forrester oversaw the UK institutional business and before she was with Threadneedle Investments for 16 years where one of her roles included head of global institutional business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)