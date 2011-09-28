LONDON, Sept 28 M&G Investments, one of Europe's biggest fixed income investors, said on Wednesday its institutional funds are buying high yield bonds for the first time since the credit crunch.

High yield bonds, defined as those with a credit rating of BB and below and regarded as riskier than investment grade debt, now offer more value than better rated bonds, though the market still contains debt unsuitable for institutional investors, M&G said in a statement.

Investors buying into the high yield sector can expect an additional yield of 5.5 percent over investment grade paper, up from 3.5 percent in May, according to the investor.

"For the first time since 2009 you're getting well rewarded for taking on high yield risk. The market now looks more attractive than investment grade but forensic analysis is absolutely crucial...," Jamie Hamilton, manager of M&G's All Stocks Fund said.

European high yield issuance stands in excess of 30 billion euros in 2011, and until recently was on target to beat last year's record supply of 42 billion euros as restricted bank lending drives companies to refinance with bonds.

M&G manages more than 108 billion pounds of fixed income assets. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise and Elaine Hardcastle)