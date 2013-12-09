MILAN Dec 9 Italian plastics group M&G Chemicals postponed a planned share listing on Hong Kong on Monday, saying it had taken the decision because of volatile market conditions.

The world's third largest producer of the PET resin used for soft drink bottles and packaging had planned to raise about $600 million through the IPO.

The offering would have been the biggest new listing by an overseas company in the city in two years. (Reporting by Eliza Anzolin, writing by Isla Binnie)