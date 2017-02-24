(Recasts, adds CEO quote, updates shares)
SYDNEY Feb 24 Australia's largest milk
processor Murray Goulburn swung to a first-half net
loss on Friday as a worldwide glut of milk formula hammered
exports to China, sending its shares sharply lower.
The dairy company posted a net loss of A$31.9 million ($24.6
million) for the six months to end-December, from a net profit
of A$10 million in the previous first half. Excluding one-off
costs related to an assistance package for farmers, net profit
slid 6 percent to A$9 million.
Shares of Murray Goulburn fell as much as 10 percent to
A$0.88 in early trading, their lowest intraday level in two
months and less than half their A$2.10 issue price in an initial
public offering in 2015. The broader market was down 0.3
percent.
The result adds to uncertainty about Murray Goulburn's
decision to export formula to China, a once-promising strategy
for Australian dairy firms that was thrown into doubt by a 2016
Beijing directive to have all formula importers registered by
2018.
The company, meanwhile, has been subsidising farmers for
lower than forecast milk prices, another fallout from the supply
glut. The "milk supply support package" contributed to a 72.3
percent jump in debt to A$677 million, it said on Friday.
"The first half of this financial year has been a
particularly challenging time," said Chief Executive Officer Ari
Mervis, who started in the role on Feb. 13.
"Record rainfalls and high levels of competitor activity
have reduced our milk intake, impacting revenue and our ability
to fully recover fixed costs and overheads," he said in a
statement.
Murray Goulburn said the regulatory regime surrounding
formula imports to China was "fluid", and it would freeze
spending on exports to the country until the situation became
clearer.
Revenue at its "dairy foods" unit, which is responsible for
cross border sales, tumbled 19.7 percent to A$558 million. The
company said the decline was particularly led by sales of adult
milk powder.
Total sales fell 14.8 percent to A$1.2 billion
($1 = 1.2965 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)