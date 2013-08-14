* Listing in September depending on markets - source

* Hopes to raise about $500 mln via listing - WSJ

* Hong Kong chosen for growth opportunities - source

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Aug 14 Italy's M&G Chemicals aims to list a minority stake on the Hong Kong bourse this autumn to raise cash to fuel an overseas expansion, two sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

"The IPO should be in September though that will depend on market conditions," one of the sources said.

A decision on how much of the company, a unit of Italy's bioplastics multinational Mossi & Ghisolfi, will be floated has not been made yet but one of the sources said it could be around 30 percent.

A report in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday said M&G, which makes PET, a plastic used for soft drink bottles, would raise about $500 million through the initial public offering.

It said the company last month filed an A1 form to the Hong Kong stock exchange - a formal step to apply for a listing.

Mossi & Ghisolfi, Italy's second-biggest chemicals group after oil major Eni, is a world leader in its field with revenues of around $3 billion.

Owned by the Ghisolfi family, it boasts among its customers Coca-Cola, Danone, Nestle and Cadbury Schweppes and is an example of one of Italy's hidden strengths - companies that thrive by focusing on technology, innovation and exports.

It recently moved into the green chemicals field developing a technology to produce biofuels from agricultural waste. M&G would be the first major Italian firm to list in Hong Kong since Prada's debut there in June 2011.

"It chose Hong Kong since it is growing strongly in that area and an Italian IPO would have been too narrow for its ambitions," one of the sources said.

The WSJ said M&G had appointed Citic Securities and Deutsche Bank to handle the IPO. But sources said Rothschild and Ambromobiliare would also be involved.

Mossi & Ghisolfi, which has plants in Brazil, Mexico, Italy, China, India and the United States, was not immediately available for comment.

Stock market listings among companies in Italy, which is battling with its longest recession since World War II, have recently been dominated by upscale fashion and luxury brands.

Upmarket notebook maker Moleskine, which listed on the Milan bourse in April, was the fourth upscale Italian brand to tap the stock market in under two years, following the IPOs of fashion house Prada, shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo and cashmere brand Brunello Cucinelli.

However, a series of companies in the country and elsewhere have either delayed or cancelled their stock market debuts in recent months or cut offer prices due to market volatility.