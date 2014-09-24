Sept 24 MGI Coutier SA :

* Says H1 consolidated net income group share is 16.9 million euros compared to 19.6 million euros in H1 2013

* Says H1 revenue is 354.5 million euros versus 348.1 million euros in H1 2013

* Confirms target of revenue above 800 million euros for FY 2015 with current operating profitability between 7 pct and 8 pct