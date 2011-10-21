Oct 21 MGIC Investment Corp , the largest
publicly listed U.S. mortgage insurer, said reinsurers were
interested in entering the mortgage reinsurance business,
attracted by the high returns that could be earned from
underwriting new mortgages.
While the mortgage insurers are struggling under the weight
of defaults from loans underwritten during the housing boom,
stricter underwriting standards by banks and insurers mean the
current crop of mortgages are of a much higher quality.
"I think in discussions that we've had, there are people
that are interested, as the quality of the (new) business is
very good," MGIC Executives said on their post-earnings
conference call.
Reinsurers, which sell insurance to the primary insurers,
have spare capacity and capital that could be used to enter the
mortgage space.
On the call, MGIC Investment executives said any entry by
reinsurers would help serve as "back-door capital" and reduce
the strain on the private mortgage insurers.
Mortgage insurers like MGIC and its rivals PMI Group
and Radian Group have so far had to create and
capitalize reinsurance subsidiaries to spread the risk on their
books.
MGIC Investment is close to breaching the maximum risk
limit, PMI's sky-high risk led regulators to stop its from
writing new insurance and life insurer Genworth's U.S.
mortgage unit is already at the limit.
