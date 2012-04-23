April 23 MGIC Investment posted its
seventh straight quarterly loss, as it continues to lose money
on mortgages insured at the height of the housing boom.
MGIC posted a narrower first-quarter loss of $19.6 million,
or 10 cents per share, compared to a loss of $33.7 million, or
17 cents per share, a year ago.
Losses incurred rose to $337.1 million due to an increase in
the claim rate, the company said in a statement.
The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the
last 4 years.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)