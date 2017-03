April 22 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp posted a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, as fewer U.S. homeowners defaulted on their payments.

Net income was $60 million, or 15 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $72.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)