* Second-qtr profit 4 cents per share vs expected 15 cent
loss
* First quarterly profit since second quarter of 2010
* Net premiums earned fall 2 pct to $237.8 mln
* Shares up 16 pct in premarket trading
By Ashutosh Pandey
July 23 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp
posted its first quarterly profit in three years as
fewer people defaulted on their home loans, sending its shares
up as much as 16 percent in premarket trading.
A recovering housing market has helped MGIC, the
second-largest U.S. mortgage insurer by market capitalization,
as foreclosures have fallen and homeowners have been able to
make timely repayments on new loans.
Chief Executive Curt Culver said he was encouraged by MGIC's
recent credit performance, given that the number of delinquent
loans fell 24 percent in the second quarter to their lowest in
the last five years.
Mortgage insurance protects lenders in cases where
homebuyers fall behind in their mortgage payments. MGIC's rivals
include Radian Group Inc and life insurer Genworth
Financial Inc's mortgage unit.
Shares of Radian, which reports second-quarter earnings on
Wednesday, were up 5.3 percent in premarket trading. Genworth's
stock was up 4.2 percent.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based MGIC has reported a loss in each
of the last six fiscal years, with an aggregate net loss for
2007-2012 of $5.3 billion. Before its latest earnings, it had
last reported a quarterly profit in the second quarter of 2010.
On Tuesday, the company reported a net profit of $12.4
million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared
with a loss of $273.9 million, or $1.36 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding realized gains, MGIC's quarterly net profit was 3
cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 15
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
More timely repayments are helping mortgage insurers to
recoup some of the losses incurred after the housing bubble
burst and foreclosures soared.
The housing market recovery has also attracted the interest
of investors such as John Paulson, who has this year bought 17
million shares in MGIC, tripled his holdings in Radian and
raised his holdings in Genworth.
The percentage of MGIC's loans that were delinquent,
excluding bulk loans, fell to 10.16 percent as of June 30, from
12.51 percent a year earlier.
Insurance losses incurred in the second quarter more than
halved to $196.3 million, reflecting fewer new delinquencies
during the quarter.
New insurance written in the second quarter was $8 billion,
up a third from $5.9 billion a year earlier. But net premiums
earned fell 2 percent to $237.8 million.
MGIC shares were up 10 percent in premarket trading. They
have risen about a third in last three months, outperforming the
broader S&P 500 Index, which has risen about 9 percent in
the same period.