Sept 11 MGIC Investment Corp said it
will delay paying interest due this year on debentures until
2022, sending the mortgage insurer's shares down 8 percent in
extended trading.
The company is deferring the interest payment on $389.5
million principal amount of debentures due in 2063.
MGIC Investment earlier deferred interest on these
debentures from 2009 to 2010, which it later paid from the
proceeds of a stock offering in April 2010.
Mortgage financier Freddie Mac asked the company
last month to add $200 million to its main unit MGIC in return
for allowing its new unit MIC to temporarily write mortgage
insurance in seven states.
MGIC Investment has been writing insurance after receiving
waivers on its capital requirements from mortgage titans Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac and a number of state regulators
over the last two years.
The company's shares, which closed at $1.74 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday, fell to $1.60 in extended trading.