* Main unit wrote $1.3 billion in new insurance

* Number of delinquent loans drop (Adds details on cures)

Sept 7 MGIC Investment Corp's main mortgage insurance unit said on Wednesday it wrote more new insurance in August and the number of bad loans on its books fell from the previous month.

The Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp wrote $1.3 billion in new insurance, among its highest levels this year, in a weak market for new mortgages.

U.S. mortgage demand fell for a third straight week last week despite interest rates falling to near record lows.

For a graphic, click: r.reuters.com/qug63s

The largest mortgage insurer in the United States had 183,338 mortgages delinquent at the end of August, down from 185,093 at the end of July.

Cures -- the number of mortgages on which borrowers were able to catch up on overdue payments -- also rose to 11,719.

MGIC, like other U.S. mortgage insurers such as Radian Group Inc , PMI Group and Genworth Financial , underwrote millions of mortgages during the housing boom only to be saddled with billions of dollars in losses when loans soured.

Shares of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company closed at $2.29 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has lost more than 80 percent of its value since the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)