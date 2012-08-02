Aug 2 MGIC Investment Corp posted its
eighth straight quarterly loss as it continues to lose money on
mortgages insured at the height of the housing boom.
MGIC's second-quarter loss widened to $273.9 million, or
$1.36 per share, from a loss of $151.7 million, or 75 cents p er
share, a year earlier.
Losses incurred rose 20 percent to $551.4 million, the
company said in a statement.
The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the
last 4 years.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)