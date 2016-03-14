March 14 M&G Investments, the UK fund management arm of Prudential Plc, said it appointed Tristan Hanson as fund manager to its multi-asset team, effective March 21.

He joins London-based M&G from Ashburton Investments, where he was head of asset allocation for global multi-asset funds.

