Feb 22 MGM Resorts International Chief Executive Officer Jim Murren said he expected legalization of online poker at a federal level sometime this year, echoing the hopes of many casino executives hoping to grab a slice of a thriving global market.

"It's not easy, not because it's a complicated issue," Murren told analysts on a conference call. "It's becoming a clearer issue. It's because Washington is becoming more complicated.

"We'll be one of the first horses out of the gate when it's approved." (Reporting By Edwin Chan)