PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 Privately held U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings Inc said on Thursday it raised new debt and closed a deal to buy the remaining stake of premium U.S. channel Epix.
The $2.1 billion facility comprises a $1 billion five-year credit facility, plus an incremental $250 million optional accordion, and a new $850 million five-year term loan, the company said.
The company said last month it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp for about $1 billion.
The new capital helped close the acquisition of Epix, the company said.
The debt was arranged by J.P. Morgan Chase with a syndicate of lenders, MGM said.
June 18 Specialty material company Celanese Corp said on Sunday it agreed with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP to combine their cellulose acetate tow units to form a bigger supplier of the material used in cigarette filters.
June 18 UAE state fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice for approval to buy the rest of the partially-owned Viceroy Hotel Group from Jho Low, a financier linked by prosecutors to Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.