March 18 Casino operator MGM Resorts International said it would review shareholder Land and Buildings' proposal to convert its real estate assets into a real estate investment trust (REIT) and spin off its hotels.

MGM also said it would consider the investment manager's plan to nominate four candidates to its board, including founder Jonathan Litt.

"We will carefully review Land and Buildings' proposal and their nominees to our board," an MGM spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

MGM operates destination resorts such as the Bellagio, MGM Grand and the Mirage.

Land and Buildings', which owns a 0.8 percent stake in MGM, said it expected MGM's net asset value to rise to $55 per share from $33 after the conversion to a REIT.

MGM's shares rose as much as 9.9 percent on Tuesday after the proposal from Land and Buildings. They were trading up 1.7 percent at $22.12 on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)