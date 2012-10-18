HONG KONG Oct 18 MGM China, the Macau casino unit of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts, said on Thursday it had formally accepted a land concession contract from the Macau government for land to build a new casino.

MGM China has been waiting to build a new property in the world's largest gambling enclave. The company will pay the Macau government 450 million patacas ($56.4 million) as an initial payment for the lease.

Macau is the only place in China where Chinese nationals are legally allowed to gamble.