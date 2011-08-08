Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
(Corrects second paragraph to read net profit of $3.44 billion instead of net profit of $3.45 billion; error first appeared in Update 1)
* Net EPS $6.22 vs year ago loss $2.00
* Net revenue rises 17 percent $1.8 bln
* Shares fall 3 percent (Adds analyst comment, share price, byline)
By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) reported a sharply higher net profit for the second quarter following the initial public offering of its Macau joint venture, but adjusted results failed to impress investors and shares fell nearly 3 percent.
MGM, which publicly listed the shares of its Macau unit in June, posted a net profit of $3.44 billion, or $6.22 a share, compared with a net loss of $883.5 million, or $2.00 a share, a year earlier. The latest results included a $3.5 billion gain from the Macau transaction.
Excluding such one-time items, analysts had expected a quarterly loss of 13 cents a share, but it was not immediately clear how actual results stacked up against those estimates.
MGM owns 10 resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, as well as casino-resorts in Mississippi and Michigan and joint ventures in New Jersey and Macau, the only place in China where gambling is legal.
"Overall, it was a decent quarter, with nice year-over-year revpar gains on the Strip, but likely not enough to fuel momentum back to the name in current climate," said Sterne Agee analyst David Bain, referring to a gauge of hotel performance.
MGM's quarterly net revenue rose 17 percent to $1.8 billion. Analysts had expected $1.59 billion.
MGM China Holdings Ltd (2282.HK) reported operating income of $170 million, up from $61 million a year earlier.
MGM reported a 10 percent increase for revenue per available room (revpar) in Las Vegas, where occupancy rose by 1 percentage point and average daily rates rose 9.6 percent, including resort fees.
Second-quarter casino revenue at wholly-owned domestic resorts rose 1 percent.
Shares of MGM, which fell nearly 9 percent to close at $11.54 on the New York Stock Exchange after a steep sell-off in the overall stock market, were lower at $11.10 after hours. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Andre Grenon, Gunna Dickson and Carol Bishopric)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.