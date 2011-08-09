* Net EPS $6.22 vs year ago loss $2

By Deena Beasley

LOS ANGELES, Aug 8 MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) reported a second quarter profit which included a large gain following the initial public offering of its Macau joint venture, MGM China.

MGM, which publicly listed the shares of its Macau unit in June, posted a net profit of $3.44 billion, or $6.22 a share, compared with a net loss of $883.5 million, or $2.00 a share, a year earlier. The latest results included a $3.5 billion gain after its stake in the Macau venture increased to 51 percent following the completion of the IPO.

The company said on Monday that its Las Vegas casinos did poorly in April, while foot traffic at Aria, the flagship casino at its CityCenter joint venture on the Strip, fell short of expectations, and CityCenter condominium sales were weak.

Investors have been looking for signs of a continued uptick in Las Vegas, which was pummeled by the recession.

"We are going to see continued improvement as we move into the back half of this year and into 2012," MGM Chief Executive Officer Jim Murren said on a conference call.

Murren told Reuters that recent turmoil in the financial markets has had "utterly no impact whatsoever" on MGM's customers.

The company owns 10 resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, as well as casino-resorts in Mississippi and Michigan and joint ventures in New Jersey and Macau, the only place in China where gambling is legal.

MGM China Holdings Ltd (2282.HK), which went public in June, reported operating income of $170 million, up from $61 million a year earlier.

MGM reported a 10 percent increase for revenue per available room (revpar) in Las Vegas, where occupancy rose by 1 percentage point and average daily rates rose 9.6 percent, including resort fees.

Murren projected a 10 percent increase in Strip revpar again for the third quarter.

"Overall, it was a decent quarter, with nice year-over-year revpar gains on the Strip, but likely not enough to fuel momentum back to the name in the current climate," said Sterne Agee analyst David Bain, referring to a gauge of hotel performance.

The casino operator's second-quarter revenue rose 17 percent to $1.8 billion. Analysts had expected $1.59 billion.

Casino revenue at wholly-owned domestic resorts rose 1 percent.

"I think they had a pretty decent quarter," said Rodman and Renshaw analyst Robert LaFleur. "It looks like they did better than expected in Las Vegas, at least on a revpar basis. It's a little hard to decipher MGM China, but it looks like in line with expectations."

The casino operator posted an adjusted loss of about 5 cents a share -- better than the 13-cent-per-share loss forecast by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not clear if the two numbers were comparable.

Shares of MGM fell nearly 9 percent to close at $11.54 on the New York Stock Exchange after a steep sell-off in the overall stock market. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Andre Grenon, Gunna Dickson and Carol Bishopric)