LOS ANGELES Oct 31 MGM Resorts International
posted a narrower third-quarter loss on Thursday but
analysts were disappointed by lower-than-expected margins at its
Chinese and Las Vegas operations.
MGM's net loss slimmed to $31.9 million, or 7 cents a share,
from $181.2 million, or 37 cents, a year earlier. Excluding
items, analysts, on average, looked for a loss of 3 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenues rose 9.2 percent to $2.46 billion.
UBS Analyst Robin Farley said the results fell shy of her
expectations, citing Las Vegas margins of 22 percent versus Wall
Street's estimate of 23 percent, and down from 24.8 percent in
the second quarter.
At its operations in Macau, the Chinese gambling enclave,
Farley said margins were also slightly below her estimate.
Shares dropped 4.4 percent to $19.39.