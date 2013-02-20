Feb 20 Casino operator MGM Resorts International reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges and refinancing costs.

Net loss at the operator of the Mirage and Bellagio casino resorts widened to $1.22 billion, or $2.50 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $113.6 million, or 23 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue fell marginally to $2.3 billion.