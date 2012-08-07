Aug 7 MGM Resorts International posted a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as revenue rose from both
its casinos and rooms, sending its shares up 7 percent.
For the quarter, MGM posted loss of 30 cents a share,
compared with a net income of $6.22, a year earlier. The prior
year quarter included a $6.30 gain from its Macau unit
consolidation.
On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 12 cents
per share. Analysts estimated a loss of 16 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net revenue in the second quarter rose 29 percent to $2.32
billion missing analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.
Growth is slowing in Macau, where MGM and other casino
operators are spending aggressively, particularly with MGM
poised to begin construction of a multibillion-dollar new resort
this year on Macau's Cotai strip.
Revenue per available room -- a closely watched metric in the
hospitality industry -- rose 5 percent to $124 million in the
second quarter.
MGM shares were up 7.6 percent at $10.10 in early trade on
the New York stock exchange.
(Reporting By Susan Zeidler and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Akshay Lodaya)