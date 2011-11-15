* MGPA has $2 bln in global funds, raising more

* Sees opportunities in cities such as Paris, London

* Many Asian markets still frothy

By Eriko Amaha

SYDNEY, Nov 15 Property investment firm MGPA has $2 billion of dry powder globally and plans to raise further capital as it sees distressed opportunities emerging in debt-crisis hit Europe by the end of 2012, a company executive said on Tuesday.

"I think 2012 will be a very volatile year and I think we will see great buying opportunities toward the end of 2012 and onto 2013," James Quille, the executive chairman for MGPA, said. "So it's a good time to be raising money ahead of that."

MGPA aims to raise as much as 600 million euros ($818 million) for its latest European opportunistic fund, MGPA Europe Fund IV, which just made a first close with commitments of up to $100 million.

If successful, the fund would in the end have purchasing power of 1.2 billion euros with leverage, Quille said.

Property debt that is likely to face refinancing problems over the next three years, or so-called a debt funding gap, stood at $122 billion in November in Europe, up from $117 billion in May, according to DTZ.

MGPA is actively scouting for mis-priced assets or sites in European cities like Paris where headquarters of multi-national corporations with European exposure tend to be housed.

"In particular, inside the city, there are a lot of older buildings ripe for repositioning. We are seeing more of those brought to the market," Singapore-based Quille said on a visit to Sydney.

London is another city MGPA has set its sights on.

It has tied up with AXA Real Estate and Eurohypo to develop a new 115 million pound office building in London.

"We think there is a window between now and the end of 2014. If you can bring an office building on line between now and 2014, there will be a rent spike we can capitalise on," he said.

"From 2015, there is more supply coming onto the market. So you want to be in and out between now and 2014. That's the areas we are focusing on in London," he added.

Office assets in the United Kingdom posted a total return of 9.7 percent for 12 months to October, although the growth is slowing with a return rising only 0.6 percent month-on-month in October, according to IPD.

MGPA remains cautious about some of the Asian markets. Its Asia opportunistic fund raised $3.9 billion but Quille said there is still $1.3 billion of capital left, waiting to be deployed.

"A lot of markets are still frothy," he said.

TAPPING RETAIL MARKET

Quille said an expanding investors base from institutional to retail is something MGPA is currently exploring, as retirement money continues to seek better returns outside existing systems.

This year, MGPA struck a deal with U.S. firm CNL Financial Group to provide investment advisory services to CNL's non-traded property REITs.

Quille said MGPA would seek something similar partnerships with other countries to tap retail markets, adding that MGPA was investigating Japan.

"We have to build a universe of capital to invest alongside the institutional capital to make sure we have diversification and an ability to service retail investors needs," he said. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Editing by Lincoln Feast)