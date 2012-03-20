TREASURIES-Yields jump on surging consumer price inflation

(Adds details on data, quotes, updates prices) * Consumer prices post largest gain in 4 years * Chances of Fed rate increase in March seen increasing * Goldman, JPMorgan bring forward hike expectations By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 15 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 2-1/2-week highs on Wednesday after data showing surging consumer price inflation in January bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. The La