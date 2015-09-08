MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 8 M&G Real Estate, unit of asset manager M&G, appointed Paul Crosbie head of its industrials team.
M&G is the investment arm of financial services firm Prudential Plc.
Crosbie joins from Rockspring Property Managers LLP, where he was a fund manager. He will report to Chris Perkins, head of Business Space. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.