May 9 Anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been tapped as CEO of MGT Capital Investments Inc, and said it would buy certain assets of McAfee's anti-spy software company D-Vasive Inc.

MGT Capital, in turn, said it would change its name to John McAfee Global Technologies Inc.

John McAfee, an online celebrity who sold his eponymous anti-virus company to Intel Corp for $7.6 billion, is also a presidential candidate for the November 2016 election as part of his new Cyber Party. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)