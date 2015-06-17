(Adds background, details, comment)

SINGAPORE, June 17 Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint said on Wednesday one of its units has bought a UK boutique hotel operator for 363.4 million pounds ($571.8 million), marking one of the largest overseas investments by a Singaporean property firm in recent years.

Frasers Hospitality UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Singapore-listed property firm, took over MHDV Holdings (UK), which owns two brands -- Malmaison and Hotel du Vin -- with 29 upscale boutique hotels in 25 cities in Britain, from an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, a U.S. private equity firm, Frasers Centrepoint said.

The deal will increase the company's portfolio to 129 properties across 77 cities, the company said.

"This acquisition is important as it doubles our offerings in Europe to about 4,000 keys and it propels Frasers Hospitality to be one of the leading hospitality players in this market," said Lim Ee Seng, group chief executive officer of Frasers Centrepoint, in a statement.

Many of Singapore's property firms have ventured abroad seeking business opportunities, as the home market has languished in recent years under the pressure of policies aiming at curbing excessive speculation.

Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint financial advisers to Frasers Centrepoint for this acquisition. ($1 = 0.6355 pounds) (Reporting by Rujun Shen, editing by David Evans)