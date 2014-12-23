TOKYO Dec 24 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Wednesday it was considering a range of options for its shipbuilding business, including splitting it off into a separate company.

The comment follows a report in the Nikkei business daily that it was looking at splitting off part of its shipbuilding business - primarily the shipyards that construct liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas carriers - by the middle of next year.

The move would allow that division to explore business tie-ups with other shipbuilding firms, it said.

(Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Paul Tait)