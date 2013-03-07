KIEV, March 7 Ukrainian poultry producer MHP
said on Thursday it would issue a five-year Eurobond
this month to raise up to $700 million, which the company will
use to help to refinance some of its existing debt.
MHP, which plans to price the new bond on March 21, will use
up to $350 million of the total raised to buy back bonds
falling due in 2015.
The company has offered to buy back a part of an existing
$585 million bond issue at 109.5 percent of face
value by March 20 or 104.5 percent of face value by April 4. The
bond traded at 107.25 percent of face value on Thursday.
"The purpose of the (bond buyback) offer is to ... manage
and lengthen the company's debt maturity profile by refinancing
a portion of the bonds with longer-dated debt," MHP said in a
statement.
Credit rating agency Fitch on Thursday assigned the planned
Eurobond a 'B' rating.
MHP, Ukraine's largest poultry producer which also sells
sunoil, grain, beef, pork, as well as fruits and vegetables,
listed in London in 2008.