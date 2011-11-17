KIEV Nov 17 Ukrainian poultry, meat and
grain producer MHP said on Thursday its third-quarter
net income rose by 105 percent to $115 million on higher sales
and a good harvest, and raised its full-year forecast.
"The average chicken meat price for Q3 2011 was 15 percent
higher compared to Q3 2010," it said in a statement.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
was up 44 percent at $143 million on revenue up 39 percent at
$352 million.
London-listed MHP said its grain crop yields were also much
higher than last year and the company was raising it full-year
EBITDA target.
"We understand that we will beat our own forecasts," Chief
Financial Officer Viktoria Kapelyushnaya told Reuters.
"We had forecast EBITDA at $365-370 million but now we see
that it will be $400-410 million."
(Reporting by Yuri Kulikov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)