KIEV Aug 18 Ukrainian poultry, meat and grain producer MHP (MHPCq.L) said on Thursday first-half net income fell 16 percent due to the euro strengthening against the dollar.

"Net income decreased by 16 percent to $86 million despite operating profit growth due to the effect of non-cash foreign exchange losses," MHP said on Thursday.

The London-listed company said it had recorded a $9 million foreign exchange loss in January-June compared with a $25 million gain in 2010 period.

Revenue grew 25 percent to $527 million on strong poultry and processes meat sales and higher sunflower oil prices, MHP said. EBITDA rose by 19 percent to $158 million. (Reporting by Yuri Kulikov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dan Lalor)