MIAMI Aug 29 Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday it was broadening a credit-ratings review of Miami
debt to include pensions and other budget matters beyond federal
allegations that city officials had misled bond investors.
Moody's on July 25 said it might downgrade its ratings on
$669 million of Miami debt because U.S. Securities and Exchange
regulators were planning to recommend civil actions against
Miami for faulty financial disclosures used in bond sales.
The city has since offered to shake up its financial staff
as part of a proposal to settle the looming civil
securities-fraud charges, which SEC staff recommended result in
fines or injunctions.
On Wednesday, Moody's added $71.6 million of Miami
off-street parking bonds to its review, which now will include
budgetary matters possibly affecting the Florida city's
long-term financial stability. Moody's expects to finish its
review in early October, according to a news release.
Miami faces a $40 million operating budget gap in the fiscal
year starting Oct. 1, the latest in a string of shortfalls that
have prompted declarations of "fiscal urgency," which allowed
city officials to cut labor costs without agreements from unions
representing police and other city workers.
Pension and healthcare costs look to take growing shares of
Miami's budget, which in the next fiscal year is expected to
total $485 million, the credit ratings agency said.
"Moody's believes these issues will impose annual recurring
challenges that will be difficult to resolve given expected
limited revenue growth," the firm said.