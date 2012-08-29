MIAMI Aug 29 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it was broadening a credit-ratings review of Miami debt to include pensions and other budget matters beyond federal allegations that city officials had misled bond investors.

Moody's on July 25 said it might downgrade its ratings on $669 million of Miami debt because U.S. Securities and Exchange regulators were planning to recommend civil actions against Miami for faulty financial disclosures used in bond sales.

The city has since offered to shake up its financial staff as part of a proposal to settle the looming civil securities-fraud charges, which SEC staff recommended result in fines or injunctions.

On Wednesday, Moody's added $71.6 million of Miami off-street parking bonds to its review, which now will include budgetary matters possibly affecting the Florida city's long-term financial stability. Moody's expects to finish its review in early October, according to a news release.

Miami faces a $40 million operating budget gap in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, the latest in a string of shortfalls that have prompted declarations of "fiscal urgency," which allowed city officials to cut labor costs without agreements from unions representing police and other city workers.

Pension and healthcare costs look to take growing shares of Miami's budget, which in the next fiscal year is expected to total $485 million, the credit ratings agency said.

"Moody's believes these issues will impose annual recurring challenges that will be difficult to resolve given expected limited revenue growth," the firm said.