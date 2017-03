Aug 20 Florida's Miami-Dade County is expected to sell $389.3 million of seaport revenue bonds on Aug. 28, through lead manager Raymond James, said a market source on Tuesday.

The sale consists of $250 million new money bonds and $11.6 million of refunding bonds.

It also includes $110 million new money bonds and $17.6 million of refunding bonds, both of these series are subject to the alternative minimum tax.