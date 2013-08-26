Aug 26 Florida's Miami-Dade County on Monday postponed its $389.3 million seaport revenue bond sale from this week until the week of Sept. 9, a market source said.

No details about the postponement were immediately available. The sale consists of $250 million new money bonds and $11.6 million of refunding bonds that are tax-exempt.

It also includes $110 million new money bonds and $17.6 million of refunding bonds; both of these series are subject to the alternative minimum tax.