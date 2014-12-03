Dec 3 Miba AG :

* Says 9-month consolidated revenue of 498.3 million euros, which equates to an increase of 38.3 million euros, or 8.3 percent, compared to first three quarters of 2013-2014

* Says 9-month EBIT amounted to 62.9 million euros (previous year: 54.1 million euros)

* Says outlook for 2015 is subdued due to weak investment climate and potential effects from geopolitical tensions