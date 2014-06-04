June 4 Miba AG : * Says Q1 sales of EUR 163.5 million versus EUR 153.5 million year ago * Says Q1 EBIT amounted to EUR 19.3 million and was therefore EUR 1.5 million

above the prior-year comparative * Says company is expecting sustainable growth which will primarily take place

in China and in the USA * Says capital expenditure volumes for whole FY are budgeted to be at least at

same level as in the previous year (EUR 68.1 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage