Dec 23 Mic AG :

* micData AG to increase capital by issuing up to 500,000 new shares at 3.20 euros ($4) per share with subscription rights in a 9:1 ratio

* Subscription period runs from Dec. 29 to Jan. 16, 2015

* Subscription rights for micData shares also for shareholders Of Mic AG in 19:1 ratio