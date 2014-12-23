Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Dec 23 Mic AG :
* micData AG to increase capital by issuing up to 500,000 new shares at 3.20 euros ($4) per share with subscription rights in a 9:1 ratio
* Subscription period runs from Dec. 29 to Jan. 16, 2015
* Subscription rights for micData shares also for shareholders Of Mic AG in 19:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.