March 19 TreeHouse Foods Inc is weighing a bid for Michael Foods Group Inc, joining a list of suitors that include much larger rival Tyson Foods Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

Michael Foods, the egg and dairy products producer owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity unit, is in the advanced stage of finding a buyer. People familiar with the process have previously identified Tyson as the most likely buyer and it isn't clear how serious TreeHouse is.

A deal, which could be between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, would be a big bite for TreeHouse, which has a market value of around $2.7 billion. The company specializes in private label foods and has said publicly this year it is looking at expanding its non-branded food business.

Other parties in talks with Michael Foods include private equity firms Golden Gate Capital and Oaktree Capital Management, the people said. Oaktree is working with its portfolio company AdvancePierre Foods, a protein supplier to schools and restaurants, the people added. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; additional reporting by Soyoung Kim; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)