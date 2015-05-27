UPDATE 1-Dubai's Souq.com to make announcement on Amazon.com bid - sources
May 27 Handbag maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported the slowest sales growth in at least three and a half years as demand in North America weakened.
The company's shares fell about 9 percent to $55.32 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Michael Kors' revenue rose 17.8 percent to $1.08 billion in the fourth quarter ended March 28. Revenue had risen between 29 percent and 74.4 percent in the past 13 quarters.
Net income rose to $182.6 million, or 90 cents per share, from $161 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
