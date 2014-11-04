Nov 4 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, known
for its trendy handbags and watches, forecast third-quarter
sales and profit largely below analysts' estimates, sending its
shares down 6 percent in premarket trading.
The company forecast earnings of $1.31 to $1.34 per share on
revenue of $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.34 per
share on revenue of $1.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company reported a 43 percent rise in second-quarter net
sales and announced a $1 billion share repurchase program.
The company's net income rose to $206.9 million, or $1.00
per share in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $145.8 million, or
71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $1.01 billion from $707.4 million.
Same-store sales rose 16.4 percent.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)