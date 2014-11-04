* Sees holiday quarter sales, profit largely below estimates
* Announces $1 billion share repurchase plan
* Michael Kors shares fell as much as 10 pct
* Rivals Coach, Kate Spade also down
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comments, updates
shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 4 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd warned
of slowing growth in same-store sales ahead of the holiday
shopping season, citing muted spending in North America and a
drop in mall traffic.
Shares of the company, known for its trendy handbags and
watches, fell as much as 10 percent on Tuesday morning.
"We have kind of been seeing that (reduction in mall
traffic) for the last couple of quarters but it was more
significant in this quarter than we had anticipated," Chief
Executive John Idol said on a earnings call.
Shares of rivals Coach Inc and Kate Spade & Co
also fell.
Michael Kors, founded by fashion designer and former
"Project Runway" TV show judge Michael Kors, forecast sales and
profit for the holiday season quarter largely below analysts'
estimates.
"Mall traffic has been weak for the last month or so,
weather seasonally needs to be a little cold right now to drive
people to the mall to go shopping ...," Sterne Agee analyst Ike
Boruchow told Reuters.
Strong sales of the new Apple Inc iPhone 6 is also
diverting shopping dollars, he said.
Michael Kors, which announced a $1 billion share repurchase
plan, said it expected percentage growth in current-quarter
comparable store sales in the low double digits, the slowest
growth in four quarters.
The company cut same-store sales growth forecast for the
year ending March 2015 to mid teens from high teens in
percentage terms.
Michael Kors said it would not promote as much as other
retailers and would shift its corporate headquarters to London
from Hong Kong.
The company forecast earnings of $1.31 to $1.34 per share on
revenue of $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion for the third quarter
ending December.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.34 per
share on revenue of $1.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company reported a 43 percent jump in second-quarter net
sales to $1.01 billion, the smallest sales growth in four
quarters.
Same-store sales rose 16.4 percent in the quarter. Analysts
were expecting same-store sales to grow 18.9 percent, according
to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Michael Kors also said it would take control of its South
Korea business from current partner, Simone FC, by early 2016.
The company's shares were down 8 percent at $71.77 in
mid-day trading.
Kate Spade shares were down 4.8 percent at $26.12, while
Coach was down 2 percent at $33.25.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)