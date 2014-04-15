LONDON, April 15 British recruiter Michael Page International said its businesses in France and Germany had returned to growth in the first quarter, helping gross profit rise 7 percent in constant currency.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, reported gross profit of 126.6 million pounds ($211.9 million) on Tuesday, just ahead of an analyst consensus of 125.4 million pounds.

The impact of currency movements, particularly in Japan, Australia and Brazil, meant the performance at reported rates was flat on a year ago, it said. ($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)