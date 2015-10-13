LONDON Oct 13 British recruitment company
Michael Page International said business in its biggest
markets, the UK and France, was performing well, putting it on
track to meet full-year forecasts, after it reported a rise in
quarterly profit.
The company said gross profit rose 10 percent on a constant
currency basis in the third quarter compared with the same
period a year earlier, driven by growth in the UK, France,
Germany and Spain.
Chief Executive Steve Ingham said he was comfortable with
analyst forecasts for a full-year pretax profit of 91 million
pounds ($139 million), barring further adverse currency
movements.
"At the moment there are no indications that things are
going to slow," he told Reuters on Tuesday.
Shares in Michael Page International, also known as
PageGroup, climbed 2.4 percent to 475.5 pence at 0849 GMT,
making the firm one of the top climbers on Britain's mid-cap
index.
Panmure Gordon analyst Adrian Kearsey said Michael Page's
statement would reassure investors in the staffing sector
following a weak update from rival recruiter Hays last
week.
Hays slumped to a 10-month low on Thursday after a trading
update from the company showed a slowdown in net fee growth in
its main UK market.
"This morning's third quarter trading update from PageGroup
will probably serve as a calming influence, with underlying
constant currency growth broadly in-line," the analyst said.
Michael Page International said its UK gross profit was up
12.5 percent in the third quarter, helped by demand for staff
from its clients in the property, construction, legal and HR
sectors.
"There are no signs of it either growing faster or slowing
down, so that's very positive," the chief executive said of the
UK business.
($1 = 0.6539 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Louise Heavens)