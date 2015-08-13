LONDON Aug 13 British staff recruitment firm Michael Page said it would return around 50 million pounds ($78 million) to investors in a special dividend after half-year pretax profit was boosted by strong demand in all of its regions.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said on Thursday it would pay a special dividend of 16 pence per share in addition to an interim dividend of 3.6 pence per share.

($1 = 0.6398 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)