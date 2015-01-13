LONDON Jan 13 British staff recruitment firm
Michael Page posted a 12.9 percent rise in underlying
fourth-quarter fees on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand in all
of its regions and adding to hopes that a global economic
recovery is under way.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
positions, said net fees rose to 136.2 million pounds ($206.4
million), from 125.1 million in the same period of 2013.
However, the company also reaffirmed that it expected to
report an operating profit for the year which was lower than
originally forecast, after growth rates slowed in Europe and
Asia, but said it plans to invest in new staff to try and
significantly boost business this year.
($1=0.6598 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)