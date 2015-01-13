LONDON Jan 13 British staff recruitment firm Michael Page posted a 12.9 percent rise in underlying fourth-quarter fees on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand in all of its regions and adding to hopes that a global economic recovery is under way.

The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said net fees rose to 136.2 million pounds ($206.4 million), from 125.1 million in the same period of 2013.

However, the company also reaffirmed that it expected to report an operating profit for the year which was lower than originally forecast, after growth rates slowed in Europe and Asia, but said it plans to invest in new staff to try and significantly boost business this year. ($1=0.6598 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)